Mooresville PD and Fire-Rescue embark on volunteer competition

Let the competition begin!
Actually this friendly competition between the Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire-Rescue began March 1, and it’s all for a great cause.
Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer for the Mooresville Police Department, said he was contacted by Paul Milhelich, the volunteer coordinator at FeedNC, who said they were running low on volunteers with the hopes of encouraging the polices officers to volunteer there.
Knowing how busy the officers are with their regular duties, Harding commented that “they have so much to do,” but he agreed to check with Chris Caldwell in human resources to see if the officers could use their volunteer hours.
It was during this conversation that Caldwell posed the idea of having a competition between the Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire and Rescue to see which department could participate in the most volunteer hours at FeedNC with the group having the most hours served lunch by the other department.
“I ran it by Deputy Fire Chief Shane LaCount and Police Chief Ron Campurciani,” said Harding. “They were all on board. Then we took it and ran from there.”
Since that time, Harding worked on obtaining the volunteers from both departments. He said that he has gotten approximately 25 total, from both fire and police, to sign up. These include all personnel, he noted, not just sworn officers and firefighters. “It’s any employee that works there,” he said.
“We have really had a very good interest,” Harding said.
Volunteer time began March 1 and will end May 30 at which time the totals will be tallied, and the department with the most volunteer hours will be announced.
Harding noted that the officers and firefighters have two options as to how they can volunteer.
“They can either sign up if they know exactly when they are going to be free and sign up through the FeedNC website,” Harding said. “However, if they don’t know if they are going to be free, and then one day they find themselves with an hour or two to spare, they can just stop by and Paul will put them to work.”
Harding noted that they don’t have to go and volunteer as a group, but historically when the firefighters have previously volunteered, they have gone as a group because “if they get a call, they have to leave on their truck. So they will usually be in a group.”
Whenever the officers visit FeedNC to volunteer their time, they will check in with Milhelich who will be responsible for giving them their assignments as well as keeping track of their volunteer hours. At the end of the event, Harding said that Milhelich would give him a tally so he would know who volunteered the most hours.
Milhelich said that “to have the safety force participate in a fun way shows what a caring community” Mooresville and the surrounding area are. Milhelich and his wife Dawn moved to Mooresville five years ago from Cleveland, Ohio, and he began his duties as volunteer coordinator about six months ago.
“What a blessing,” he noted about the departments lending a helping hand. “We are always in need of volunteers. To have them, it’s incredible.”
One call for some help turned into a fun competition which will result in lots of community spirit.
“We are just trying to get some volunteer interest, help FeedNC and have a little friendly competition between us and the fire department,” Harding said. “We are looking forward to this because to me it’s a testament for both the police department and the Mooresville Fire and Rescue that they are willing to do their jobs, which are stressful enough, and they stay so busy, but they are also willing to come and devote time to our community. It just a testament to what kind of police officers and firefighters we have here.”