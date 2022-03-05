Mooresville pet resort raises money for Catering To Cats & Dogs

The fourth annual Valentines Exchange event at Pampered Pets Inn was a huge success this February, generating more than $2,500 in net proceeds for the local rescue Catering To Cats & Dogs.

During the exchange, customers had the opportunity to purchase valentines for their dog’s best friends and take home the ones their dog received. Each valentine included a cookie and was packaged by PPI staff with a Valentine’s Day greeting card and ribbon.

All the supplies were donated by Pampered Pets Inn, so that 100% of the funds raised were donated, where they will be used by Catering To Cats and Dogs’ for medical cases and care. All the rescue’s cats and dogs are fully vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped prior to adoption as they prioritize the well-being of the animals and do everything they can to set their cats and dogs up for success in their new homes.

Karen Van Sickler, Pampered Pets Inn co-owner, is thrilled to once again support Catering To Cats & Dogs through the charitable event while celebrating all the friendships her guests have made.