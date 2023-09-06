Local piano and guitar teacher Kathryn Dean and her students (from 6 to 18 years old) will take part in a sponsored play-a-thon at Performance Coffee House, 143 S. Broad St., in Mooresville on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

The money raised will go to HIS Breast Awareness, an organization that educates people about male breast cancer and funds research that goes toward prevention, treatment, and a possible cure.

It’s a personal matter for Dean as her husband is a breast cancer survivor.

Jim Dean recently had another scare and, while it turned out not to be serious, it did prompt him to look online for support.

“That’s when we found Vicki and Harvey at hisbreastcancer.org,” Kathyrn said.

Harvey Singer and Vicki Singer Wolf both are breast cancer survivors, but Harvey struggled to find information and support.

They began HIS Breast Cancer Awareness, which aims to provide information and support while ridding the world of the stigma attached to it.