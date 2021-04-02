Mooresville Planning Department adds new plan permitting software

The Town of Mooresville’s Planning & Community Development Department has added a new software program, idtPlans, that will make the plan and permit submittal process faster and more convenient for applicants, starting today.

Danny Wilson, Planning & Community Development Director, explained that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the submission process through the Town of Mooresville was done both in person and on paper. With the changes that the pandemic brought on regarding face-to-face interactions, the Town decided it was time to re-evaluate how they could make submitting electronic plan and permit requests a reality.

“After researching the various electronic permitting software options, we elected to go with idtPlans, which will increase efficiency for our applicants and allow for better feedback throughout the review process,” said Wilson. “The software allows us to review the plans, mark them up, and send detailed comments to applicants, while providing clear guidance on the project’s next steps. Applicants will also receive notifications automatically as their plans move through each part of the process, keeping them better informed about their project’s status.”