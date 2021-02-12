Mooresville plans to appeal judge's ruling

The town of Mooresville said it will appeal a judge's ruling after being ordered to return $16,761 seized during an investigation last year.
On Tuesday, District Judge Christine Underwood upheld previous court decisions that the town and its police department must return the cash seized from Jermaine Sanders by the Mooresville Police Department during the course of an investigation. The misdemeanor charges from that have not been tried in court yet, but because the cash found wasn't tied to any criminal activity, a judge in a previous hearing ruled.
However, Mooresville said the matter is no longer in their hands.
"The Town of Mooresville is disappointed with the Court's recent decision in the Sanders case. We believe the seizure by our police department was lawfully executed and the funds rightfully turned over to the US Department of Homeland Security at their directive, pursuant to established federal law. The Town plans to appeal this decision to the Court of Appeals, which by law stays enforcement of the order until the Court of Appeals reviews the merits of this case. The Town does not plan to further comment at this time while an active criminal case and this civil matter is ongoing," Mooresville Public Information Kim Sellers said in a statement.
Sanders' attorney, Ashley Cannon, wasn't pleased to hear the news.
"We are extremely disappointed that the Town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Police Department continue to deny Mr. Sanders access to his money in spite of two District Court Judges' orders to return it. The appeal process is yet another attempt by the Town and Police Department to delay compliance with a court order and deprive Mr. Sanders of money that has been ordered to be returned to him," Cannon said.
On Tuesday, Underwood held the town and the police department in contempt as they "willfully did not comply" with previous court rulings on the matter and said after the written order was delivered to the city, it would have seven business days to comply or face jail as a punishment for civil contempt of court.
The cash was found on Nov. 16 when the Mooresvile Police Department searched a car leased by Sanders. According to Cannon, he did not consent to the vehicle being searched. Police found less and a half of an ounce of marijuana in the car along with the cash, reports indicate.
On Nov. 23, the day before a hearing involving the cash, Mooresville sent the money to the US Customs and Border Protection in the form of a cashier's check. At that point, Mooresville argued they no longer were responsible for the money and that Sanders needed to inquire with the United States' Attorney's Office or the Department of Homeland Security about returning the money found in the investigation.