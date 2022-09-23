Mooresville police arrest Charlotte man on drug charges

A nearly month-long investigation by Mooresville Police Department detectives culminated with the arrest of a Charlotte man on drug charges.

Yael Alexander Aguilar, 29, was arrested Thursday on the following charges: six counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of felony maintaining a vehicle for use or sale of controlled substance, two counts each of felony sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and one count each of felony sell of Schedule II (fentanyl pills), felony sell of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and felony sell a counterfeit controlled substance.

He also faces a dozen drug and weapons charges stemming from warrants obtained by the North Carolina Highway Patrol after a vehicle chase on June 5, authorities said.

A magistrate set bond at $50,000 on the Mooresville charges and $100,000 from the June 5 incident.

The MPD, in a news release, said detectives received information about a person transporting and distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics into the Mooresville/South Iredell area. Detectives began an investigation during which they confirmed the information and identified the person, authorities said. Undercover detectives made purchases of illegal drugs from Aguilar on several occasions, the MPD said.

On Thursday, the MPD served warrants on Aguilar, a previously deported illegal immigrant, the release said.