Stinson has a criminal history that includes convictions for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony conspiracy to commit common law robbery, misdemeanor assault on government official, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon in South Carolina. Bronta Kadarius Crittenden, 22, was charged with felony possession of a stolen handgun, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. A magistrate set bond at $15,000. On March 27, at approximately 6 a.m., the Mooresville Police Department received a suspicious activity call regarding unknown suspects knocking on the door of an apartment in the Stonecreek Apartments off Timber Road. The caller reported that she did not know the men and that she was alone in the apartment with her children. Officers responded to the scene and encountered two subjects matching the description given by the caller sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot in front of the caller’s residence, the MPD said in a news release. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately noticed a pistol grip shotgun inside the vehicle and a handgun on the ground next to the vehicle, police said. Officers removed the driver and secured him as they began an investigation. Officers then attempted to remove the passenger from the vehicle, but the passenger fled on foot from the officers, police said. As the subject fled, he dropped a handgun which was recovered by pursuing officers and which was found to be reported as stolen, police said. Officers set up a perimeter and utilized a police K-9 to conduct a successful track of the suspect leading to his apprehension.