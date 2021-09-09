Mooresville police charge 16-year-old with murder

A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.

The suspect, the Mooresville Police Department reported, is 16. Due to the suspect being a juvenile, no name has been released.

The juvenile, along with Jessica Cheyenne Nichols, 18, of Mooresville, and James Samuel Jones Jr., 34, of Huntersville, have all been charged with first-degree murder. Nichols and Jones are also facing a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Further charges may be filed against the juvenile at a later time, police said.

The three are charged in the death of Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius. Koury was found in Magla Park on Aug. 11 after police responded to a shooting call.

Nichols and Jones were arrested a few days after Koury’s death and a warrant was issued for the juvenile, police reported.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and MPD detectives at a residence in Salisbury.

MPD detectives have worked countless hours throughout this investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the homicide of Koury, police said. During the investigation the Mooresville Police Department was assisted by the United States Marshals Service, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. The assistance of these organizations, along with information received from the community, assisted in quickly solving this crime and taking those involved into custody, police added.