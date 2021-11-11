Mooresville police charge Roycroft with 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roycroft was arrested on 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

The MPD, in a news release, said the investigation into the distribution of child pornography began in March.

The Mooresville Police Department thanked the Boone Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance in this case.