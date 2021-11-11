 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville police charge Roycroft with 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
0 Comments
alert top story

Mooresville police charge Roycroft with 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Roycroft was arrested on 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

The MPD, in a news release, said the investigation into the distribution of child pornography began in March.

The Mooresville Police Department thanked the Boone Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance in this case.

image002.jpg

Roycroft

 Lawing, Garron
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics