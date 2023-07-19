The North Carolina Police Executives Association (NCPEA) was set to honor Mooresville Chief Ron Campurciani at its annual conference in Wilmington on Tuesday.

Campurciani was nominated for the Keith Bulla Police Executive of the Year Award. He took over the Mooresville Police Department at a time of crisis, and he has since transformed it into a model agency. He is known for his commitment to community policing and his dedication to serving the residents of Mooresville.

“Chief Campurciani is a true leader in law enforcement,” said NCPEA President Todd Joyce. “He is a visionary who is always looking for new ways to improve his department and serve his community. He is a worthy nominee for the Keith Bulla Police Executive of the Year Award.”

The Sylva Police Department was selected as the Law Enforcement Agency of the Year for its innovative Community Care program, which pairs social work interns with police officers to provide additional support to those in need. The program was created in response to the community’s call for reform following high-profile use-of-force cases.

“The Sylva Police Department is a shining example of how law enforcement can be more responsive to the needs of its community,” Joyce said. “The Community Care program is a creative and effective way to provide support to those who are struggling, and it is a model that other agencies can learn from.”

The NCPEA annual conference will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center through Wednesday.