Mooresville Police collaborates to encourage safe sharps disposal

The Mooresville Police Department has partnered with the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell (DACI), Iredell Health System, and Statesville Police Department, to implement “Syringe Safe Iredell,” a collaborative effort to ensure the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharps for residents.

Syringe Safe Iredell was created as a result of law enforcement partners finding needles and other sharps discarded in DACI-sponsored medication drop boxes, due to no safe sharps disposal locations or free take-back programs for them in Iredell County. The Mooresville Police Department, 750 W. Iredell Ave., will be one of three permanent disposal locations, along with Iredell Memorial Hospital, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, and the Statesville Police Department, 330 S. Tradd St., Statesville. The Mooresville department will also participate in future community sharps collection events.

“Millions of people and pets use syringes every day to manage medical conditions,” said Dan Miglin, a detective at the Mooresville Police Department. “Used syringes pose serious health risks when not disposed of properly. The installation of these sharps containers near our drop boxes will give residents a location to safely dispose of these items and significantly reduce the biohazardous risks to our staff, our community and our environment.”

Syringe Safe Iredell’s first collection event will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 9. This drive-through event will also include a medication take-back opportunity and a medication lock box giveaway. For more information about this event, email info@daciredell.org or call 704-880-3350.