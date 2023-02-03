The Mooresville Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy, a 12-week program designed to provide participants an informative look at the operations of the local police department.

During the academy, students will learn from police department personnel who are experts in areas such as Special Response Team, K-9, narcotics, investigations, patrol operations, traffic, and other related fields. The academy will consist of presentations, demonstrations, and hands-on scenarios designed to give the participants a better understanding of the roles, duties, and responsibilities of officers.

The start date for the 2023 academy is March 14 and it will conclude with a graduation ceremony on June 6. Academy sessions will be held on Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.

The requirements for participation in the academy are:

Be at least 18 years of age

Have no outstanding warrants and no pending criminal charges

Have no prior felony convictions

The Citizens Police Academy application can be found online at mooresvillenc.gov/government/departments/police/community_programs.php or can be picked up at Mooresville Police Department, 2847 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, NC.

Completed applications must be delivered to the Mooresville Police Department by 5 p.m. on March 3.

The academy class size is limited to 15 participants.

Priority for attendance is given to Mooresville residents.

The Citizens Police Academy is not intended to train citizens to become police officers but to help raise awareness, understanding, and trust between citizens of the Mooresville community and the department. For more information or questions about the 2023 Mooresville Police Department Citizens Police Academy, contact Asst. Chief Bob Dyson or Officer Henderson at 704-664-3311.