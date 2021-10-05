Mooresville Police Department: Common misconceptions prevail about domestic violence

The truth is victims of domestic violence lose a total of 8 million days of paid work each year and costs the U.S. economy billions of dollars annually. On average, 40 percent of victims of domestic violence lose their jobs due to reasons stemming from domestic abuse.

Many cases of domestic abuse reported to law enforcement are often the culmination of a history of escalating incidents that result in violence. Studies show that, on average, domestic abuse occurs five times before law enforcement is ever contacted and seven times before the victim leaves his or her abuser for the first time. An organization in Duluth, Minnesota, created what’s known as the “Power and Control Wheel” to graphically illustrate the various tactics an abuser uses to keep victims in the relationship including threats, intimidation, children, finances, isolation, and victim blaming. In retrospect, many survivors of domestic abuse report seeing the warning signs of their abuser’s behavior, such as verbal or emotional abuse, earlier in the relationship but do not leave for the very reasons depicted in the “Power and Control Wheel.”

The sometimes subtle, or hidden, signs make it difficult for family members or bystanders to intervene and even harder for many victims to admit.