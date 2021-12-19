Mooresville Police Department earns LAW Publications Award

The Mooresville Police Department was among the first winners of LAW Publications’ new Community Engagement Awards as they were the recipient of the Department of the Year Award.

These awards recognize the creative efforts of law enforcement agencies across the country in connecting with their communities to make them safer places.

The Department of the Year category acknowledges a department that does an overall excellent job of connecting with its community and ones that utilize opportunities such as community events, public appearances and other tools to find unique and effective ways to connect their work to the needs of their community.

Consisting of 120 officers and support staff, the Mooresville Police Department has built an exceptional relationship with the community through more than 600 crime prevention and community outreach activities each year. The depth and breadth of programming offered by the department exemplifies both the educational component of crime prevention and an extensive list of community outreach events fitting of Department of the Year Award winner.