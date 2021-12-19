Mooresville Police Department earns LAW Publications Award

The Mooresville Police Department was among the first winners of LAW Publications’ new Community Engagement Awards as they were the recipient of the Department of the Year Award.
These awards recognize the creative efforts of law enforcement agencies across the country in connecting with their communities to make them safer places.
The Department of the Year category acknowledges a department that does an overall excellent job of connecting with its community and ones that utilize opportunities such as community events, public appearances and other tools to find unique and effective ways to connect their work to the needs of their community.
Consisting of 120 officers and support staff, the Mooresville Police Department has built an exceptional relationship with the community through more than 600 crime prevention and community outreach activities each year. The depth and breadth of programming offered by the department exemplifies both the educational component of crime prevention and an extensive list of community outreach events fitting of Department of the Year Award winner.
“The Mooresville Police Department is both humbled and honored to be presented with the Department of the Year Award from LAW Publications for their involvement in community outreach, engagement and programming,” said Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer of the MPD. “It is a testament to the men and women of our great department who work tirelessly day and night to serve our wonderful community and build positive relationships between our department and the community that we serve. We will continue to provide exceptional police and community services to our community and the citizens whom we proudly serve and protect.”
Other inaugural Community Engagement Awards and winners are Community Event of the Year, the 2021 Law Enforcement Expo, hosted by Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office in Barnwell, South Carolina and Community Sponsors of the Year – Hornby Media Group, Martinsburg, West Virginia ad Farmers Telephone Cooperative “FTC”, Sumter, South Carolina.
Nominations for the awards were digitally submitted to LAW Publications and selected by a selection committee of staff members. Additional category winners will be announced throughout December. Visit www.lawpublications.net or their Facebook or LinkedIn profiles to follow future announcements and to learn more about the awards.
LAW Publications has been dedicated to supporting law enforcement community engagement and education efforts for more than 40 years. Partnering with more than 500 agencies and almost 10,000 local businesses across the country, they provide industry leading educational materials to help build safer communities.