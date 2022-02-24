Mooresville Police Department hosting citizens academy

The Mooresville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to provide participants an informative look at the operations of their local police department. During the academy, participants will learn from police department personnel who are experts in areas such as Special Response Team, K-9, narcotics, investigations, patrol operations, traffic and other related fields. The academy will consist of presentations, demonstrations, and hands-on scenarios designed to give the participants a better understanding of the roles, duties and responsibilities of officers.

The Citizens Police Academy is not intended to train residents to become police officers, but to help raise awareness, understanding, and trust between residents of the Mooresville community and the department.

The requirements for participation in the academy are:

Being at least 18 years of age

Having no outstanding warrants and no pending criminal charges

Having no prior felony convictions