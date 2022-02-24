Mooresville Police Department hosting citizens academy

The Mooresville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to provide participants an informative look at the operations of their local police department. During the academy, participants will learn from police department personnel who are experts in areas such as Special Response Team, K-9, narcotics, investigations, patrol operations, traffic and other related fields. The academy will consist of presentations, demonstrations, and hands-on scenarios designed to give the participants a better understanding of the roles, duties and responsibilities of officers.
The Citizens Police Academy is not intended to train residents to become police officers, but to help raise awareness, understanding, and trust between residents of the Mooresville community and the department.
The requirements for participation in the academy are:
- Being at least 18 years of age
- Having no outstanding warrants and no pending criminal charges
- Having no prior felony convictions
The start date for the 2022 academy is March 22 and it will conclude with a graduation ceremony on June 7. Academy sessions will be held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. The Citizens Police Academy application can be found online at www.mooresvillenc.gov/140/Community-Programs or can be picked up at the Mooresville Police Department, 750 W. Iredell Ave.
Completed applications must be delivered to the Mooresville Police Department by 5 p.m. on March 11, and the academy class size is limited to 15 participants. Priority for attendance is given to Mooresville residents.
For more information about the 2022 MPD Citizens Police Academy, contact Assistant Chief Dyson or Officer Henderson at 704-664-3311.