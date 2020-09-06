Mooresville Police Department says thanks to teachers and school staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hearing the music of an ice cream truck captures the attention of children of all ages as they quickly make their way to pick out their favorite treat.

This past week, the teachers of the Mooresville Graded School District got to relive that moment of making their way to the truck and selecting their choice from the Kool Kats Ice Creak truck, courtesy of the Mooresville Police Department.

For three days, Sept. 1-3, the Kool Kats truck visited seven schools in the district along with the central office providing everyone at the school, teachers, administrators and support staff, the opportunity to enjoy some ice cream.

This special event was the police department’s way to show their deep appreciation to everyone in the schools for their work and dedication. During the three days, Crime Prevention and Community Outreach Officer Dave Harding was at each of the schools along with Chief Ron Campurciani who visited as his schedule allowed along with numerous other officers who dropped by to participate at some of the schools.

The first stop on the ice cream tour was at Rocky River Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Campurciani and Harding stood under the school’s covered walkway and greeted and chatted with teachers and staff as they came out for their ice cream.