The Mooresville Police Department will host a free one-day Symposium for Domestic and Sexual Violence for dispatchers, prosecutors, officers, detectives, judges, social service workers and victim advocates across North Carolina on April 18 and 19.

The symposium — one day of training offered on both April 18 and April 19 — will dive into new sexual assault kit initiatives, the N.C. Survivor Act, pre-trial release violations and the impact on local communities, stalking, new laws and protocols, and more.

“Domestic and sexual violence cases impact every community in North Carolina. We want to help equip people — from those first on scene to those prosecuting offenders and advocating for victims,” said MPD Detective Latasha Watts. “This symposium will look at where we stand now as a state and what is in the pipeline that could impact our investigations and helping victims.”

Domestic and sexual violence is a national issue, and the symposium aims to increase awareness of new initiatives, laws and protocols as well as build connections among those who serve victims. MPD says there have been 1,400 reported cases of domestic violence and sexual assault in the town since Jan. 1, 2022. Statewide, there is a backlog of sexual assault kits waiting to be tested. Domestic violence incidents occur an average of five times before ever being reported to law enforcement. One in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Symposium attendees can choose to take part in the one-day training either April 18 or 19 (training will be the same both dates). The symposium will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Charles Mack Citizen Center (215 N. Main St.). There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required. To sign up for the symposium visit MooresvilleNC.gov/2023DVSA. For more information, contact Watts at 704-658-9054 or ewatts@mooresvillenc.gov.