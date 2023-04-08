Mooresville Police Department will host a drug and syringe take-back event April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cannon Pharmacy, 521 E. Plaza Drive, as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Take-Back Day.

The initiative is designed to help the public prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and syringes. Personal prescription medications and syringes can be disposed at Cannon Pharmacy on April 22 or drop them off at the Mooresville Police Department’s drug drop box at 2487 Charlotte Highway, 24 hours a day.

Since take-back began in 2012, MPD has collected and destroyed more than 10,880 pounds of prescription drugs through events and the drug drop box. Drug deactivation kits for home use, naloxone, community substance abuse resource guides, and drug lock boxes will also be available at the April 22 event.

For more information on this event and the Mooresville Police Department’s efforts to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft, contact Lee LaBelle, evidence technician, at 704-664-3311 or llabelle@mooresvillenc.gov.