Mooresville Police: Drugs, weapons seized in traffic stops; two arrested

Recent traffic stops led to arrests of two people on drug and weapons charges.

On May 9, Mooresville Police Department officers conducted a stop for a traffic violation on N.C. 150. After the stop, officers searched the vehicle and seized 800 Oxycodone pills and a concealed handgun, the police department reported in a news release.

Kenneth Ashonte Agurs, 23, of Charlotte was charged with felony trafficking opium by transport, felony trafficking in opium by possession, felony maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, misdemeanor carrying a concealed handgun, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

One day later, officers stopped a vehicle on Williamson Road for a seat belt violation, police said in the release. A search located a large quality of marijuana and a concealed firearm, police said.

Ojarrey Jamal Williams of Kannapolis was a passenger in the vehicle and claimed ownership of the marijuana and firearm, police said.

He was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $35,000.

Police said Williams is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history including convictions for selling cocaine, common law robbery, assault on a law enforcement officer with injury, breaking and entering and habitual assault. Williams was out on bond for charges of felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and assault on a female in Mecklenburg County.

During the search officers located a Skorpion VZ61 semi-automatic short-barreled 7.65MM rifle under the passenger seat of the vehicle and a backpack on the back passenger side floorboard of the vehicle which contained 310 grams of marijuana in multiple bags and a set of scales, police said.