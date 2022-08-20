Mooresville police HQ, other construction projects nearing completion

Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the area is growing and looking toward the future.

The town of Mooresville has seven major new facilities construction projects in progress during 2022.

These projects, a direct investment of more than $33 million by the Mooresville Board of Commissioners, will provide residents and visitors with innovative facilities, enhancing quality of life and making Mooresville even more of a destination. Two of these projects — Mooresville Fire-Rescue Fire Training Center and Station 6 — were completed and opened earlier this year.

Five projects — Mooresville Police Department headquarters, Liberty Park Phase 2, skate park, westside library branch, and Mazeppa Park (turf conversion)—are still under construction with most projects currently scheduled to be complete before the end of 2022.

Police headquarters

Mooresville Police Department is currently preparing for relocation this fall to the new headquarters facility located at the intersection of Brawley School Road and U.S. 21. This new state-of-the-art 50,000 square-foot facility will provide additional communications, evidence, and holding cell space along with a designated K-9 building. The new headquarters will also feature an enhanced community room space that will allow for additional events and engagement without compromising department security. The facility will more than double the department’s headquarters space, providing capacity for future growth. With major exterior work complete, work is focusing on interior projects and preparing the building for occupancy. Perimeter fencing is ongoing, planting has begun, dispatch console installs have begun, and interior finish work continues. The project construction cost is $19,048,500 and work is scheduled to be completed in late summer 2022, with anticipated occupancy in September.

Library west branch

One of the primary 2022 strategic goals for the commissioners was expanding Mooresville Public Library’s services and reach. To accomplish this, the town is creating the west branch by renovating a building located at 614 Brawley School Road. It will feature a drive-thru for book pickups, small group study rooms, meeting rooms and all-age programming. Additional LSTA grant funding has provided for cardholder early/late-hours quiet-time access and self-service check in/out kiosks. Mooresville Public Library will be one of the first public libraries in North Carolina to utilize the quiet-time access feature. The project includes significant interior work. All interior work has been completed and exterior components have begun. This $897,700 project is scheduled to be completed in late summer. The west branch is scheduled to open in the fall.

Liberty Park Phase 2

The town’s investment in the Liberty Park revitalization has created a downtown destination space not only for town residents but also visitors locally, regionally and nationally. The 2019-20 Phase 1 project included a concert band shell and veterans promenade. The $7,930,221 Phase 2 project, which broke ground in February, includes a three-tier playground, interactive fountain, picnic shelter, greenway connection to Center Avenue, new restrooms and concession stand and a covered basketball court that may also be used for events like the seasonal farmers markets. Phase 2 of the project is scheduled to be completed in early summer 2023. Steel decking is complete, rough plumbing and electrical on restroom/pumphouse is ongoing.

Skate park

The town strives to not only invest in its public facilities but also to ensure town facilities meet the needs and expectations of users. After seeking substantial public input from the skate community, improvements began on the town’s skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Ave. (adjacent to the current police department), in February. This project contains significant park expansions and upgrades including bowl and street features, racing-themed design (chosen by the skate community), designated restroom facilities, and athletic field lighting. Currently, skate feature work continues, shotcrete work has begun, and building footers poured. Once completed, the new park will be 40,000 square feet, making it one of the largest skate parks in the region. The $2,841,492 project is scheduled to be complete in late fall.

Mazeppa Park turf conversion

Since the creation of Mazeppa Park, the town has sought partners to make this sports field facility a regional draw for those participating in youth sports. The vision started with a partnership with the Convention and Visitors Bureau to turf two of the six sports fields. The town is now forming an additional partnership with Charlotte Independence Soccer Club to convert two additional sports fields at Mazeppa Park. The goal of this project is to provide an all-weather playing surface for sports and increase the usability of the facilities for local, regional and travel sports leagues. Phase 1 (cost of $777,750) work is complete and included resurfacing of existing turf fields. Phase 2 (cost of $1,626,131) includes conversion of existing grass fields to synthetic turf. Fence posts, curb, and base work are ongoing for Phase 2. Work is scheduled to be completed in September.

Additional questions about town facilities projects should be directed to Chris Wyckoff at cwyckoff@mooresvillenc.gov.