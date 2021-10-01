Mooresville police investigate threat of violence at high school

The Mooresville Police Department investigated a threat of violence at Mooresville High School that was circulating on social media but have not pinpointed the origin of the threat.

The following is the police department’s account via a news release:

On Wednesday, the Mooresville Police Department was made aware of a possible threat of violence that would occur at Mooresville High School on Thursday that was circulating on social media. Officers began an investigation into the threat and contacted officials with the Mooresville Graded School District.

While investigating this incident, officers followed up on multiple leads, which involved interviewing individuals and working with social media platforms. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint where the threat originated from were unsuccessful, as it appears that the threat spread through rumors being transcribed onto social media. None of the known social media accounts that mention the threat claim to have heard it firsthand from any specific individual. No one person or party has been identified as having made the threat in any of the social media messages being spread around, and no one interviewed has made any identifications as to who allegedly made the threat or where it originated.

The Mooresville Police Department takes incidents such as this seriously and worked with the Mooresville Graded School District in an attempt to ensure the safety of students and staff at Mooresville High School. Extra officers, in addition to the assigned School Resource Officers, were on hand during the day on Thursday at Mooresville High School.