Mooresville police investigating attempted robbery

Two people are being sought after an attempted robbery Tuesday morning.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said that around 7:18 a.m. a man arrived for work at 119 Super Sport Drive and, when he got out of his vehicle, a vehicle stopped in front of his. That driver got out, approached the man and brandished a handgun, demanding the victim hand over his car keys, police said.

Police said there was a second person in the vehicle that opened the passenger door but never got out.

The victim ran away without turning over his keys and the suspect returned to the vehicle and fled the area, police said. No one was injured.

The victim described the suspect as a younger Black male wearing a hoodie and a beanie-style hat. No description of the second person was provided.

MPD detectives are following up on leads in an attempt to identify the suspects. Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact the MPD at 704-664-3311 or Detective Cody Dyvig at 704-658-9093.