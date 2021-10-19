Mooresville police, partners conduct outreach activities for domestic violence awareness

Knowledge is power. One of the most common complaints from survivors when the DVTF was formed was the fact that they didn’t know where to turn, what steps were involved, or what to expect when they were in a crisis and feeling overwhelmed. One of the first and most effective things the DVTF did was assemble a resource guide, with current contact information of local and regional services to share with victims. In addition, the guide contains important information to consider when developing a personal safety plan, what to do when children are involved, or how to secure a protective order. The guide comes in English and Spanish versions and is available in hard copy at most local government buildings across the county, at DVTF member offices, and online. Search for “Domestic Violence Task Force of Iredell Resource Guide” to find a copy. Our goal is to get this information into the hands of those who need it most. MPD officers are trained to leave a guide with victims and their family members when responding to related calls for service. If you are a victim, or the friend or family member of a victim and need a copy, or if you’re a business owner willing to display and disseminate the resource guide, contact our CRC Lori Carlson at 704-799-8017 or LCarlson@MooresvilleNC.gov.