Mooresville Police plans 'Afternoon Out' on Oct. 17

The Mooresville Police Department hopes to bring the community together for a fun-filled “Afternoon Out.”

Held on Oct. 17, the four-hour event kicks off at 2 p.m. and will be family-friendly, welcoming everyone to Downtown Mooresville for food and fellowship. The event aims to strengthen the relationship between the police department and Mooresville residents in a positive environment.

The free event will have a similar feel to the department’s past National Night Out celebrations, and will include children’s activities and games, raffles and prizes, and a DJ. Assistant Chief Robert Dyson said the department “really missed being able to hold a community event of this scale last year, so we hope this year can be more successful than ever.”

For more information about the upcoming Mooresville Afternoon Out, call 704-664-3311.