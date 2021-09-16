 Skip to main content
Mooresville police searching for robbery suspect
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for the suspect who demanded medications from a pharmacy Saturday morning.

Police reported that a man came into Walgreens, 542 River Highway, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He approached the pharmacist and implied he had a weapon, police said. He left the store with multiple bottles of generic Percocet.

The suspect was in his late teens to early 30s and was described as having a tan complexion. He was wearing an oversized yellow "Vans" hoodie and had a black mask on his face. The pharmacist told police he had either dark marks or dots above his eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Detective Garron Lawing at glawing@mooresvillenc.gov at 704-420-1104.

