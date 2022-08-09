 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville police seeking assistance in identifying suspect

  • Updated
  • 0

The Mooresville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent fraud case involving the use of counterfeit currency.

On Aug. 1, someone used two counterfeit $20 bills to purchase alcohol from the Mooresville ABC Store on East Plaza Drive.

If you know or have information about this suspect’s identity, call the Mooresville Police Department or Officer K. Kerrick at 704-664-3311. You also can submit information to the Mooresville/South Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056 or msicrimestoppers.com.

