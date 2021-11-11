Mooresville police seeking help in locating man wanted in connection with child pornography investigation

The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the distribution of online child pornography.

Jonathon Alexander Wright was initially arrested on Nov. 3 for three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was released from the Iredell County Detention Center after posting a $100,000 bond.

Now, the MPD said in a news release, they have filed six additional counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and were unable to locate Wright at his residence.

Authorities said a search warrant was served on Nov. 3 at Wright’s West Statesville Avenue residence as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of online pornography.

Based on evidence located during the search warrant, detectives obtained the additional warrants.

Wright’s wife, Christal Ann Wright, was also arrested during the service of the search warrant and charged with possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay. She received a $2,500 secured bond, which she posted and was released from custody.