Mooresville police seeking information on break-in suspect

The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage committing breaking and entering in local neighborhoods.

The suspect can be seen wearing a mask, gloves, and carrying a firearm during the course of the break-ins.

MPD wants to emphasize that if you see this suspect, or anyone else who is acting suspiciously in your neighborhood or committing break-ins to motor vehicles, do not approach them and call the police immediately.

The department also wants to remind members of our community to always lock your vehicle doors and do not leave valuables in plain sight inside your vehicle.

If you have any additional information about this suspect, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Mooresville-South Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056.