Mooresville police seeking suspect in theft of wallet
Mooresville police seeking suspect in theft of wallet

The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.

On Feb. 20, Mooresville police officers responded to a local business, where an employee reported her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she was working. After taking the victim’s wallet, the suspect immediately went to another business in Mooresville and used the victim’s credit cards to make several unauthorized purchases.

Officers are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, who is described as being approximately six-feet to six-feet-two inches tall with a slim build. He also has tattoos on his neck and hands.

If you have any information about this suspect, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Detective Mike Allen at 704-658-9065. You can also submit information to the Mooresville/South Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056 or www.msicrimestoppers.com.

