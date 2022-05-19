Mooresville police: Three charged after shoplifting call results in chase, crash

Three people are facing charges after a shoplifting call turned into a chase that ended when the vehicle collided with three others, the Mooresville Police Department reported.

Christopher Mark Beeler, 47, of Charlotte, was charged with felony conspiracy, and felony larceny and was served with an outstanding warrant for absconding probation. A magistrate set bond at $30,000.

Lionel Jay Thomas, 53, of Denver, was charged with felony conspiracy, felony larceny, habitual larceny, and resist, delay or obstruct a law enforcement officer and was served with eight outstanding warrants for his arrest. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Kandy Michelle Poole, 49, of Stallings, was charged with felony flee to elude, felony conspiracy, felony larceny, resist, delay or obstruct a law enforcement officer and several traffic-related charges. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

In a news release, the Mooresville Police Department reported that officers responded to a call from Tractor Supply, 219 E. Plaza Drive, around 2:26 p.m. Tuesday concerning a shoplifting.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and MPD officers pursued. The officers deployed stop sticks and used StarChase, a program to track a fleeing vehicle, the release said.

The pursuit ended on Williamson Road near Cardigan Way when the suspect vehicle collided with three others, police said.

The four people inside the vehicle fled on foot and were taken into custody, police said. All four were taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. No one from any of the other vehicles was taken to the hospital.

Beeler, Thomas and Poole were charged. The fourth person was not charged.

Police said they found two realistic looking BB guns inside the vehicle.