Mooresville Police to help make Christmas brighter through Heroes and Helpers program

On Dec. 12, the Mooresville Police Department will partner with Target and the Salvation Army to make this holiday season extra special for several local children with the fifth annual Heroes and Helpers program.

Fifteen children (ages five to 11) have been selected to participate in this year’s event. Referrals were made to the department by local school counselors, Mooresville police officers, and the Mooresville Christian Mission.

The purpose of Heroes and Helpers is to bring joy and hope to underserved or underprivileged families with a positive and fun experience that everyone, including the officers, will enjoy and remember.

Event organizer Detective Daniel Miglin said Heroes and Helpers is “a collaborative effort of the Mooresville community to take care of Mooresville families, and is a part of MPD’s ongoing effort to build trust and strengthen relationships between the police and the community.”

This year’s event will be a little different due to COVID-19, as the CDC-recommended safety protocols for participants, including temperature checks, social distancing and masks, will be in place.

The event will include a socially distanced “Breakfast with Santa” and children will pair up with officers to shop for much-needed clothing and a few toys. Each family will be given a gift card for a holiday meal at the end of the event.