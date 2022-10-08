Mooresville police to hold drug take-back event Oct. 29

Mooresville Police Department will be hosting a drug and syringe take-back event Oc.t 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cannon Pharmacy, 521 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, as part of the US Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Take-Back Day.

This initiative is designed to help the public prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs and syringes. The public can bring personal prescription medications and syringes for disposal at Cannon Pharmacy on Oct. 29 or drop them off at the Mooresville Police Department’s drug drop box at 2487 Charlotte Highway 24 hours a day.

Since this initiative began in 2012, Mooresville Police Department has collected and destroyed more than 10,609 pounds of prescription drugs through take-back events and the drug drop box. Drug deactivation kits for home use, naloxone, community substance abuse resource guides, and drug lock boxes will also be available at the Oct. 29 event.

For more information on this event and the Mooresville Police Department’s efforts to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft, contact Lee LaBelle, evidence technician at 704-664-3311 or llabelle@mooresvillenc.gov.