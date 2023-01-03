 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville preschool students donate 995 pounds of food to FeedNC

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville recently donated 995 pounds of food to FeedNC, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help those in need to find access to healthy food.

For two weeks, students held a food drive to collect nonperishable items for the organization.

After the collection, students helped organize the donations for delivery to FeedNC.

Students also collected more than 250 pounds of essential care items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, razors, gloves and socks for underprivileged families supported by the organization.

