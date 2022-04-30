Mooresville Public Library gears up for summer reading

Readers of all ages are invited to join the Mooresville Public Library for the 2022 Summer Reading Program. The fun begins June 4 with the Summer Reading Kickoff celebration, held at the library, 304 S. Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon.

Youth of all ages can conquer the Mooresville Parks and Recreation’s obstacle course and play on the inflatable slides and games, while teens can do a make-and-take tie-dye activity. The Mooresville Fire Department will also share information on how to conduct water rescues and boating safety.

Attendees will be able to sign up for a library card, discover exciting information about the new branch opening on the west side of Mooresville, learn about the Friends of the Library, and more. Everyone will be able to register for Summer Reading while there.

In addition to the kickoff, the library has many exciting programs taking place throughout the summer. Children can watch “The Little Mermaid” and “Treasure Island” (presented by Bright Star), experience virtual aquarium tours, and go on a musical journey with the 208th Army Reserve Band Woodwind Quintet.

Teens will be able to participate in a virtual Dungeons & Dragons program, solve puzzles to beat the clock during an escape room, and absorb knowledge about underwater adventures during a scuba diving exposé. Adults get to show off their creative side while painting with watercolors, exercise while doing some chair yoga, and participate in a house plant swap.

Be sure to visit MPL this summer and keep up with your reading list. Library staff can help you choose the latest and greatest, in either print or digital format.

For additional information and a complete list of programs taking place throughout the summer, visit www.mooresvillelibrary.org or call the library at 704-664-2927.