Mooresville Public Library rebrands Special Collections

The Mooresville Public Library’s Special Collections will be rebranded in 2021 and will be known as Local History and Archives, a name that Andy Poore, curator, says “more accurately reflects and explains what we do.”

The Local History and Archives section of the library encompasses Mooresville and Iredell County history, including photographs, maps, rare books, genealogy, oral histories, and more. Along with the name change is a push to put more items online, so that residents can have better access to materials at home.

“We’re really focusing on our tagline, ‘Making the Past Present,’ with our new web catalog and boosting what’s available digitally for our residents,” said Poore. “With additional staff now assisting in Local History and Archives, we were able to put more out there than ever for our patrons to access.”

In addition to their online offerings, appointments can be made to visit the Local History and Archives section in person, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays at 304 S, Main St. Patrons can also email archives@mooresvillenc.gov to receive assistance in their historical searches.