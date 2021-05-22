Mooresville Public Library to hold Summer Reading Program

Readers of all ages are invited to participate in Mooresville Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program to help achieve the goal of reading two million pages this year.

The fun is set to begin on June 5 with the Summer Reading kick-off celebration at Liberty Park, 255 E. Iredell Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon. Activities will be available for all ages, with stretch and balance activities for adults at 9 a.m. and a tie-dye event for teens at 10 a.m. (teens must bring an item to dye, but all other supplies will be provided). Children will also be able to participate in activities with the North Carolina Raptor Center. During the event, everyone will be able to register for summer reading.

Over the summer, the library will continue to offer a variety of programs to children, teens, and adults. Youth of all ages can enjoy story times and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM)-related programming, while teens will be able to participate in activities each Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m., such as learning about Southeastern Guide Dogs, making balloon animals, playing life-sized games, or even Pet Parenting 101. Adults can learn tips and tricks for how to prevent prescription drug misuse, discover backyard chickens, participate in a “Lost in the 80’s” escape room and bring a pet to the pet parade.

Visit the Mooresville Public Library this summer and keep up with the reading list. The staff members can help choose the latest and greatest in either print or digital format. For additional information and a complete list of programs taking place throughout the summer, visit www.mooresvillelibrary.org or call the library at 704-664-2927.