Mooresville Public Library to offer teen writing group

The Mooresville Public Library is partnering with local authors to offer a monthly writing group for teens starting in February.

Teen Librarian Megan Mosher, along with authors Katherine L.E. White and Talis Jones, will meet with interested teens the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m., starting Feb. 4. The group will provide opportunities for teens to develop their own writing styles, share their own stories and projects, and learn about publishing and other writing tools, while receiving feedback from both White and Jones.

The success of last September’s Teen Writing workshops led to the formation of the new monthly writing group for teens at MPL. White and Jones are “looking forward to this program and the chance to work with fellow writers.”

Prior writing experience is not required to participate. The meetings will be held virtually to start due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the goal of moving to in-person meetings when permitted. Interested participants will need to register ahead of time by contacting Teen Librarian Megan Mosher at mmosher@mooresvillenc.gov or by registering online through the library’s event calendar at mooresvillenc.gov/693/Events-Calendar to receive the online meeting code.