 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville Public Library to offer teen writing group
View Comments
top story

Mooresville Public Library to offer teen writing group

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville Public Library is partnering with local authors to offer a monthly writing group for teens starting in February.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Teen Librarian Megan Mosher, along with authors Katherine L.E. White and Talis Jones, will meet with interested teens the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m., starting Feb. 4. The group will provide opportunities for teens to develop their own writing styles, share their own stories and projects, and learn about publishing and other writing tools, while receiving feedback from both White and Jones.

The success of last September’s Teen Writing workshops led to the formation of the new monthly writing group for teens at MPL. White and Jones are “looking forward to this program and the chance to work with fellow writers.”

Prior writing experience is not required to participate. The meetings will be held virtually to start due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the goal of moving to in-person meetings when permitted. Interested participants will need to register ahead of time by contacting Teen Librarian Megan Mosher at mmosher@mooresvillenc.gov or by registering online through the library’s event calendar at mooresvillenc.gov/693/Events-Calendar to receive the online meeting code.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics