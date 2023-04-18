The Mooresville Downtown Commission (MDC) announces that Mooresville Commissioner Bobby Compton was named Downtown Mooresville’s 2022 Main Street Champion by the North Carolina Main Street Program at the March 2023 conference in Statesville.

The MDC is an active member of the program, which works to stimulate economic development within the context of historic preservation across the state.

The Champion award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to downtown improvements and the betterment of their communities.

Compton is one of the few who can say he was born and raised in Mooresville and has always chosen to serve the community he loves. He served with the Mooresville Fire Department for 31 years, retiring in 2005 as fire marshal.

To continue serving his community, he ran and was elected in 2011 to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners in an at-large capacity.

Compton has been the town board liaison to the MDC for many years, and has long been a passionate advocate for Downtown Mooresville and an ardent supporter of its economic development endeavors. Serving on the N.C. League of Municipalities, National League of Cities, and the Centralina Regional Council, he helps to share the downtown successes across the region and state. As liaison to Mooresville’s Historic Preservation Commission, Compton also protects the vital historic backdrop of the heart of the community.

Compton has recently taken the helm in supporting two projects that will bring positive impacts to Downtown Mooresville: a mixed-use infill project with a parking structure, and the newly implemented Social District, both of which will bring financial benefits to locally owned businesses and additional offerings to the community.

MDC Executive Director Kim Atkins, along with several MDC board members, presented an appreciative Compton with the official award and a proclamation at the Mooresville Board of Commissioners meeting on April 3. The MDC expressed appreciation to Compton for his many years of dedication and service to Mooresville, in all capacities.

The MDC creates, facilitates and promotes the vibrancy of the heart of Mooresville through engagement, support, advocacy and leadership. For additional information, contact Kim Atkins, executive director, at kimatkins@downtownmooresville.com.