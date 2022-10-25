 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation honors volunteer fireman

  • Updated
  • 0

Bobby James helped countless Mooresville and South Iredell residents over the 60 years he served as a volunteer firefighter and rescue squad member. The Mooresville Rescue Squad later transitioned into a foundation where James served as a charter member.

To honor his dedication to the community, the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation made a donation and named a tree in the Sacred Garden at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, where James was cared for until his death Sept. 22. Donations from naming opportunities within the garden help Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County to care for all patients at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, regardless of their inability to pay.

For information about the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, visit www.HOIC.org.

