Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation offering scholarships

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation will once again offer numerous one-year scholarships to local high school seniors graduating in 2023.

The scholarships will range from $1,000 to $5,000 each.

Only graduating seniors who live in southern Iredell County, Exit 42 south jurisdiction, are eligible to apply, enabling the foundation to give back to those who the squad serves.

Applications for the scholarships are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell High schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school and charter school graduates who live in and the schools are in Southern Iredell can apply as well. Applications also can be received by emailing Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation, at frankowens777@yahoo.com.

Applications are due by March 1, 2023, and none will be accepted after that date.

For information or to answer questions, contact Owens at the email address above as well.