Mooresville resident claims Mrs. US Continental crown

Phaedra Pistone of Mooresville was recently crowned Mrs. US Continental after a weekend competition in Stuart, Florida.

Pistone is the owner of Classic Bride & Formals bridal boutique in Cornelius and an active community volunteer, donating her time and talents to numerous local organizations. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, she has chosen the American Cancer Society, Shirley’s Angels and National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. organizations as her platform while serving as Mrs. US Continental 2021. During her reign, she will advocate for breast cancer awareness and continue her mission to empower, encourage and educate people about the importance of early detection through mammography.

“I will continue to help provide free or low-cost mammograms to all women. I will continue to educate all about the importance of early detection with mammograms because it saved my life twice. Ladies, get your mammogram, it could save your life, too!”

In her leisure time, Pistone enjoys skydiving, running, crafting and road trips with her husband and four-legged family members.