Mooresville resident claims Mrs. US Continental crown

Phaedra Pistone of Mooresville was recently crowned Mrs. US Continental after a weekend competition in Stuart, Florida.
Pistone is the owner of Classic Bride & Formals bridal boutique in Cornelius and an active community volunteer, donating her time and talents to numerous local organizations. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, she has chosen the American Cancer Society, Shirley’s Angels and National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. organizations as her platform while serving as Mrs. US Continental 2021. During her reign, she will advocate for breast cancer awareness and continue her mission to empower, encourage and educate people about the importance of early detection through mammography.
“I will continue to help provide free or low-cost mammograms to all women. I will continue to educate all about the importance of early detection with mammograms because it saved my life twice. Ladies, get your mammogram, it could save your life, too!”
In her leisure time, Pistone enjoys skydiving, running, crafting and road trips with her husband and four-legged family members.
The US Continental Pageant was developed to recognize the modern woman of the 21st century. As Oprah Winfrey once said, “I’ve come to believe that each of us has a personal calling that is as unique as a fingerprint, and that the best way to succeed is to discover what you love and then find a way to offer it to others in the form of service, working hard, and also allowing the energy of the universe to lead you.”
The US Continental Program with its authentic purpose not only gives women a chance to promote their passion for service, but it is the key ingredient that elevates them into an elite class of strong, successful and intelligent women. The US Continental state and national pageants give families, friends and their community an opportunity to celebrate the success and accomplishment of these outstanding women.
The US Continental Pageant system showcases all women 18 and older and features three categories of competition, including interview, evening gown and fitness wear. For more information, visit http://www.msuscontinental.com.