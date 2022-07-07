Mooresville resident killed in three-vehicle crash on NC 3

CABARRUS COUNTY ⁠— A car crash on N.C. Highway 3 near the Iredell County line left one dead Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the N.C. Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash involving three vehicles around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The spokesperson said a 2011 Acura MDX was traveling north on N.C. 3 when the car crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Dodge Ram box truck that was heading south.

The box truck ran off the road and overturned. The Acura then collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Express van. The van stopped on the shoulder.

The Acura finally stopped in the roadway.

The driver of the Acura, Gagik Saribekyan, 68, of Mooresville, died. A passenger in the Acura was taken to Atrium Health Main.