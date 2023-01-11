Mooresville resident’s book now available

In her book summary, she shared that this is “a collection of friends who believe a grateful heart is a magnet for miracles. Author Clark-Gordon, of Mooresville, has experienced and witnessed many miracles that have changed her life. She has asked several friends to share a ‘but God’ moment to encourage and draw someone closer to Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. This book has several outstanding stories shared on faith, hope and love. ‘Sparks of Miracles’ is to be a tool used to fan someone’s flame to see that God is real and that your test can be a testimony and your pain can be purposeful and your ashes turned into beauty.”