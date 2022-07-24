Mooresville resident selected on district and national levels

John D. “J.D.” Ketterman was recently selected for two huge honors in Exchange as he was named the North Carolina District Exchange Club Member of the Year, which he received at the June 25 N.C. District Convention in Fayetteville. Also on the national level he received this high honor at the July 13-16 National Exchange Convention held in Greenville, South Carolina.

On both occasions, Ketterman shared that he was shocked and at a loss for words but definitely appreciative of the awards.

“I don’t have the words to express,” he said, “it means a lot.”

And being a part of Exchange means a lot to Ketterman, as well, as he shared that “everyone should be in Exchange, which is all about trying to make our communities a better place to live.”

Everything the Exchange Club stands for, giving back, taking care of our neighbors, the parenting center, community and veterans mean much to him, he added.

In addition to the honor received at the district convention, Ketterman was also inducted as the N.C. District President for the 2022-23 year.

Ketterman first joined Exchange in October 2014 and since that time has served in several capacities including club president-elect, club president, member of the board of directors, club secretary and as a club builder and mentor for the recently established Able & Ready Exchange Club.

One thing he shared that he was most proud of is the Able and Ready Club, and he added that they were a highlight of the convention.

“They are so positive. They want to help. They come up with plans and they say no to nothing,” he said.

In March 2021, Ketterman was the lead club builder of the Burns High School Excel Club and continues to serve as the club’s mentor. He has also served the Mooresville High School and Mooresville Middle School Excel clubs in the same capacity as well as mentoring the Pine Lake Prep Excel Club in the past. He designed and instituted the high school senior graduate Exchange cords with an attached Excel medal that the students love and wear proudly with their caps and gowns.

In addition to the youth program, Americanism, another of Exchange’s areas of service, is particularly special to Ketterman, who has served in both the United States Air Force and the United States Navy.

It was noted that in 1972 he enlisted in the Air Force and served one tour in Southeast Asia and two years at Andrews AFB in Washington, D.C., as an aircraft flight engineer/crew chief. At the end of his service, he attended Purdue University where he graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree. In 1981, he was accepted for Naval Officer’s Candidate School where he was commissioned as a line officer in the surface warfare community in October of that year.

Lt. Cmdr. Ketterman’s first assignment was for three years onboard the USS O’Callahan based in San Diego, California. He then had a two-year tour as chief engineer on the USS Aries out of Key West, Florida. He also served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, where his department was responsible for monitoring all non-nuclear maintenance and repairs to the ship before his retirement in 1999.

Additional areas of service that Ketterman has been involved with during his time in Exchange on the local level have included helping in all aspects of the club’s Field of Flags event which honors veterans, helping other members of the Evening Exchange Club as they work with the nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build and deliver beds to children who do not one, volunteering for Tribute to the Troops, a nonprofit organization honoring the families of fallen soldiers, providing transportation for area veterans to help them get where they need to be for appointments, as well as distributing Exchange brochures, giving out flags to children, saluting police and firefighters, participating in both the Christmas and Veterans Day parades and helping with the club’s resource guide.

On the district level, Ketterman is currently serving as a trustee on the North Carolina District Foundation for the Prevention of Child Abuse and helping strengthen and support the CAP Centers in North Carolina.

He has served on the N.C. District Board of Directors as Division VI Director for the past several years serving six clubs in his division, visiting them quarterly, offering suggestions to help their clubs grow, gathering ideas to share with his other clubs and supporting their fundraisers.

Ketterman has three children and six grandchildren who reside in Indiana. He is a Real Estate agent with #1 Properties of Lake Norman, he volunteers each week at his church in Mooresville where he directs the parking for all members and participates in two men’s Bible studies.

In addition to Ketterman, the local Exchange Club has had three National Exchangites of the Year including Paul Summerville, Cotton Ketchie and Beth Packard.

Another highlight of the National Convention in Greenville was the nomination of Vickie Ketchie to the National Exchange “Court of Honor,” another high honor in Exchange. She will be officially inducted in October.