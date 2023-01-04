Mooresville resident to serve mission in Brazil

Julia Holt, a resident of Mooresville, is headed to serve an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Londrina, Brazil.

Sister Holt, as female missionaries are called, will be among the 54,000 missionaries currently serving in 411 missions around the world teaching people about Jesus Christ, participating in community service and studying scripture.

Before she leaves for Brazil, however, Holt will spend a few weeks at a missionary training center in Sao Paulo, where she will learn Portuguese and prepare to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Holt, who is also proficient in Italian, is unfazed about the opportunity to learn another new language. “I am very excited to learn Portuguese and get to know the people and culture of Brazil,” she said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and becoming friends with those who I will be serving.”

In addition to her love of language, she is also an accomplished dancer and student. She graduated from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2021 and was a member of Psi Chi — an international honors society in psychology. Prior to her decision to serve a mission, she was a student at Brigham Young University studying public relations and Italian.

Meredith and Dan Holt, Julia’s parents, are supportive and confident that her mission will be a wonderful experience. They describe their daughter as a compassionate person and careful listener. Meredith said, “Julia knows how to listen with love, be understanding and to sympathize with people. This will help her better understand the people she meets and help guide them to see how the teachings of Jesus Christ can help them in their own lives.”

Holt’s family and friends are looking forward to hearing about her experiences as she serves the people of Londrina, Brazil. She will communicate with her family and friends weekly. Dan expressed, “We will really miss her, but know that there is no better place for her to be than out serving God’s children.”

The Holts are part of the Mooresville congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.