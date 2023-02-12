Keira Rush, a Mooresville resident, recently headed to San Francisco, California, to begin an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sister Rush, as female missionaries are called, will be among 54,000 missionaries serving in 411 missions around the world. During her 18-month mission, she will be teaching others about the gospel of Jesus Christ, studying scripture and volunteering to help those in need in the community.

Rush is thrilled about the opportunity to serve a mission. She says that she is excited about many things but is most looking forward to meeting and teaching people from all backgrounds.

“I know I will meet people that I will love for the rest of my life. I can’t wait to share the message of hope that Jesus has to offer,” she said.

In explaining her decision to serve a mission, Rush described how her faith in Jesus Christ guided her through a particularly difficult time.

“I learned that when we put effort into our relationship with the Savior, He will multiply our efforts and bless us abundantly,” she shared. “My faith in Him has brought me so much joy and more direction than I ever thought possible!”

Rush graduated in 2021 from Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee, where she was part of the cross-country team, enjoyed digital marketing and photography classes and worked part-time. Prior to her mission, she attended Brigham Young University-Idaho and worked at a secondhand store during semester breaks where she enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life.

Her parents, Amy and Mike Rush, are confident that she will be a wonderful missionary. They describe her as being a very well-prepared, focused and creative person who loves to discover beauty in unexpected places. Her father shared, “Keira will be able to help others see and celebrate their inherent beauty and worth as children of God.”

Rush’s family and friends are looking forward to hearing about the experiences she will be having as a missionary and to see how her missionary service impacts her life. Her mother said, “I’m excited for the spiritual growth she will experience and for her relationship with her Savior to deepen.”

Once she returns from her mission, Rush plans to return to Brigham Young University-Idaho to continue her education studying photography and marketing.

The Rush family is part of the Lake Norman congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitors are welcome to join worship services on Sundays at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the church located at 148 Lazy Lane in Mooresville.