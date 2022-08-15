Mooresville restaurant is honored with award

Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award.

Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”

This Proudly We Hail Program, according to the National Exchange Club’s websites “honors those who display the flag properly and encourages regular display of the flag by individuals, commercial establishments and industries.”

After accepting the award, Stanley expressed his thanks as he said, “as a company we really appreciate it. We try to represent America every chance we get. We fly the Christian flag as well. So you know we stand behind our beliefs.”

The Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman meets every first and third Tuesday at Victory Lanes Events and Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Social time is from 6:30-7 p.m. and meeting time is 7-8 p.m.