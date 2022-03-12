Mooresville restaurants donate $71,861 to World Central Kitchen to feed Ukrainian refugees

Thanks to two successful fundraising days last week, The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden and Aliño Pizzeria will donate $71,861 to World Central Kitchen toward relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

The total includes all revenue from The Barcelona Burger on March 8, all revenue from Aliño Pizzeria on March 9, a matching gift from the restaurants, plus a $5,000 gift from a friend of the restaurant.

“The message this week was, ‘Buy a good meal and help Ukrainian refugees.’ And many, many people came through,” said Michal Bay, owner of both restaurants.

A nonprofit founded by Chef Jose Andres in 2010, World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. The WCK team is serving fresh meals to refugees in Ukraine, Poland and Romania fleeing the war, and will expand efforts into Moldova and Hungary.

“We’re so grateful to our customers for stepping up,” said Bay. “We are just one community, but we can accomplish so much for others.”

Both Mooresville restaurants are located at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St.