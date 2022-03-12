 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville restaurants donate $71,861 to World Central Kitchen to feed Ukrainian refugees
Thanks to two successful fundraising days last week, The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden and Aliño Pizzeria will donate $71,861 to World Central Kitchen toward relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

The total includes all revenue from The Barcelona Burger on March 8, all revenue from Aliño Pizzeria on March 9, a matching gift from the restaurants, plus a $5,000 gift from a friend of the restaurant.

“The message this week was, ‘Buy a good meal and help Ukrainian refugees.’ And many, many people came through,” said Michal Bay, owner of both restaurants.

A nonprofit founded by Chef Jose Andres in 2010, World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. The WCK team is serving fresh meals to refugees in Ukraine, Poland and Romania fleeing the war, and will expand efforts into Moldova and Hungary.

“We’re so grateful to our customers for stepping up,” said Bay. “We are just one community, but we can accomplish so much for others.”

Both Mooresville restaurants are located at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St.

Aliño Pizzeria is known for Neapolitan-style pizza made from the best ingredients, prepared simply. In September, Delish named Aliño as “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State.” The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden serves up the best cheeseburger in North Carolina, according to MSN.com.

Aliño Pizzeria has previously given away about 9,700 complimentary pizzas on COVID Heroes Appreciation Days. Barcelona Burger gave away nearly 2,000 complimentary meals in October to COVID heroes.

