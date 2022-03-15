Mooresville Rotary Club celebrates 100 years of service

The Mooresville Rotary Club turned 100, and the organization had a special celebration to mark this milestone occasion.

Held at Heritage House on the grounds of Cavin Cook Funeral Home on E. Plaza Drive, the event was Feb. 22 from 5-8 p.m., during which time an estimated 60 guests dropped in for the social. These included current and former club members, members of surrounding clubs and members and staff of both the Mooresville South Iredell and Lake Norman chambers of commerce.

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins was also in attendance and presented a proclamation to the club of its 100 years of service to the community.

Mike Cook Jr., president of the local organization, noted that while they are not certain of the exact date the club turned 100, they do know that they received their charter for the club in February 1922.

Cook expressed how very pleased they were to have all of these community members join them for the occasion, along with several Rotary dignitaries.