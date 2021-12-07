Mooresville’s “Classic Christmas” celebration is back.

After missing the 2020 holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town’s “A Classic Christmas in Mooresville” fair returns to Main Street on Friday with a whole host of festive events.
“We’re really excited to bring this back,” Jady Edstrom said. “Just to be able to have this event to celebrate the holidays and bring people together is huge for the community.”
Edstrom, who was hired on by the town of Mooresville in September for the new position of special event coordinator, is overseeing her first holiday season worth of events and she couldn’t be more excited.
“I still pinch myself sometimes that the town was willing to take a chance on me to do this,” she said. “I love planning events and we’re trying to knock this one out of the park.”
Among the list of events that Edstrom has helped to coordinate for a night of “Classic Christmas” are a life-sized snow globe, an animated projected light show, a chance to visit with Santa, and even go ice skating in Liberty Park. There also will be many festive snacks and treats available downtown as well as live music in the form of carolers and a handful of stage performances from local organizations such as the Mooresville High School Choir, the Connick Irish School of Dance and Acrofitness.
There will be a sneak peek of the upcoming show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” presented by ACTivate Community through Theatre (ACT) and the Mooresville Children’s Theater will be performing a Christmas carol medley. A selection of vendors will also be set up to sell their holiday-themed products, such as homemade ornaments.
Many of the stores on Main Street will also extend their hours to be a part of the celebration.
“It’s really cool because it’s going to give people a chance to come down and be a part of a holiday celebration,” Edstrom said. “A big thing for me is putting on events that have a strong community feel. I hope this can bring joy to a lot of people.”
“A Classic Christmas in Mooresville” will start at 6 p.m. on Friday and runs through 9 p.m. The ice skating rink will open up at 5 p.m. and cost $2 per person with children 4 and under being free.
For more information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/276268644440387.