Mooresville’s “Classic Christmas” celebration is back.

After missing the 2020 holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town’s “A Classic Christmas in Mooresville” fair returns to Main Street on Friday with a whole host of festive events.

“We’re really excited to bring this back,” Jady Edstrom said. “Just to be able to have this event to celebrate the holidays and bring people together is huge for the community.”

Edstrom, who was hired on by the town of Mooresville in September for the new position of special event coordinator, is overseeing her first holiday season worth of events and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I still pinch myself sometimes that the town was willing to take a chance on me to do this,” she said. “I love planning events and we’re trying to knock this one out of the park.”

